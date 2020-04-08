Top 5 Vikings QB List. Doogie with The Scoop. Write That Down.

The boys are back for a show that fund it’s way off track at times as we discuss the Top 5 Vikings QB’s, Doogie joins for The Scoop, and we have our weekly Write That Down segment. We open the show with Phil’s Top 5 Vikings QB list before Ramie makes us all feel better about that list as he presents the Top 5 Bears QB list (1:00). Doogie pops in for his weekly Scoop Segment (28:00). Hour Two opens with our weekly Accountability session and Write That Down segment (54:00). We close out with a new segment we call Way Back Wednesday and wrapping with Reusse (1:21:00).