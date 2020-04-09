Top 5 Vikings QBs: Daunte Culpepper became MVP candidate as Vikings’ starter

Who is the greatest quarterback in Vikings’ history? That’s an easy question to answer. Fran Tarkenton was selected in the third round of the 1961 NFL draft by the expansion team and had two stints in Minnesota. This included three Super Bowl appearances from 1972 to 1978, Tarkenton’s last year in the NFL.

What makes the below exercise so interesting is picking the four quarterbacks below Tarkenton and putting them in the proper order. Given the instability the Vikings have had at QB since Tarkenton’s departure, this wasn’t an easy process but it certainly was a fun one. We decided to have four voters rank their Top 5 Vikings quarterbacks in order and then tabulate the votes, giving five points for a first-place vote, two points for second place and so on. Patrick Reusse, Phil Mackey, Matthew Coller and I all cast our votes.

Warren Moon finished fifth, Tommy Kramer was fourth and Brett Favre was third. The second-place finisher is …

DAUNTE CULPEPPER, (15 POINTS)

Before Minnesota: Culpepper set numerous records while playing quarterback at Central Florida and established the since-broken NCAA record for single-season completion percentage (73.6) as a senior in 1998. He led the team to a 9-2 record in his senior season and ended his collegiate career ranked sixth on the NCAA’s all-time list for total offense with 12,459 yards.

How Culpepper landed in Minnesota: Vikings coach Dennis Green selected Culpepper in the first round (11th overall) with a pick obtained in the trade that sent quarterback Brad Johnson to Washington. The Vikings got first- and third-round picks in the 1999 draft and a second-round section in 2000. Culpepper was the fourth quarterback taken after Tim Couch (first overall to Cleveland), Donovan McNabb (second overall to Philadelphia) and Akili Smith (third overall to Cincinnati).

The countdown continues! Checking in at No. 2 on the SKOR North All-Time Vikings Quarterback list is… pic.twitter.com/vZYn0C3GWn — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) April 9, 2020

As a Viking: Culpepper became the Vikings’ starting quarterback in 2000 and the team went 11-5 and made it all the way to the NFC title game.He passed for 3,937 yards, 33 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and gained 470 yards with seven touchdowns on the ground. The New York Giants destroyed the Vikings, 41-0, in the conference championship game. The Vikings then had back-to-back losing seasons in 2001 and 2002, but Culpepper rebounded to pass for 3,479 yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl in 2003. The Vikings went 9-7 that season and 8-8 the following year, but Culpepper was at his best in 2004. He threw for an NFL-leading 4,717 yards, a team-record 39 touchdowns and was picked off only 11 times in putting together a season that made him an MVP candidate. (The award went to Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.) Culpepper also rushed for 406 yards, giving him 2,323 yards on the ground on 427 attempts and 28 touchdowns between 2000 and 2004. That made him only the fourth QB in league history to run for more than 2,300 yards over a five-year span. The Vikings made the playoffs for the second and final time with Culpepper as their quarterback that season and upset the Packers in the first round at Lambeau Field before losing at Philadelphia in the second round. Culpepper got off to a rough start in 2005 and then suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8 against Carolina. Mike Tice was fired as coach after that season and Brad Childress took over with the thought that Culpepper would return as his quarterback. But Culpepper’s desire for a new contract, and an eventual trade demand, led to him being shipped to Miami.

It’s a fact: Culpepper played for Green in 2010 when he signed with Sacramento of the United Football League. Green passed away in July 2016.

Stats with Vikings: Culpepper played in 81 regular-season games and made 80 starts over seven seasons with the Vikings. He went 38-42, completed 1,678 of 2,607 passes for 20,162 yards with 135 touchdowns and 86 interceptions. He had a 64.4 completion percentage and 91.5 passer rating.

Culpepper’s next stop: Culpepper was traded to the Dolphins for a 2006 second-round pick that became offensive lineman Ryan Cook on March 15, 2006. He spent one season with the Dolphins, one season in Oakland and finished his NFL career by playing his last two seasons in Detroit. Culpepper never made more than six starts in a season after leaving the Vikings.

Agree with this selection? Disagree? Leave your comments below.