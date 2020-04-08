Top 5 Vikings QBs: Former nemesis provided one thrilling season in purple

Who is the greatest quarterback in Vikings’ history? That’s an easy question to answer. Fran Tarkenton was selected in the third round of the 1961 NFL draft by the expansion team and had two stints in Minnesota. This included three Super Bowl appearances from 1972 to 1978, Tarkenton’s last year in the NFL.

What makes the below exercise so interesting is picking the four quarterbacks below Tarkenton in franchise history and putting them in the proper order. Given the instability the Vikings have had at QB since Tarkenton’s departure, this wasn’t an easy process but it certainly was a fun one. We decided to have four voters rank their Top 5 Vikings quarterbacks in order and then tabulate the votes, giving five points for a first-place vote, two points for second place and so on. Patrick Reusse, Phil Mackey, Matthew Coller and I all cast our votes.

Warren Moon finished fifth and Tommy Kramer was fourth. The third-place finisher is …

BRETT FAVRE, (EIGHT POINTS)

Before Minnesota: Favre spent 16 years as Green Bay’s starting quarterback, was named NFL MVP in three consecutive seasons (1995-97) and led the Packers over New England in Super Bowl XXXI. The Packers made 11 playoff appearances during that time and Favre went 12-10 in the 22 games. Favre was 17-14 against the arch-rival Vikings. He announced his retirement in March 2008 after the Packers lost to the New York Giants in the NFC title game. However, by the summer Favre decided he wanted to continue playing.

How Favre landed in Minnesota: The Vikings tried to get Favre when it was clear the Packers did not want him back and that Aaron Rodgers was now their starting quarterback. The Packers still controlled Favre’s rights and weren’t going to let him come to Minnesota play for coach Brad Childress and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who had been the Packers’ quarterbacks coach a few years earlier and was friends with Favre. Favre was eventually traded to the New York Jets in August 2008, he decided to retire again after that season. That was followed by months of questions about whether Favre would stay retired or join the Vikings, something that everyone expected in part because Minnesota employed the West Coast system that Favre knew so well. After telling Childress that he was not going to play just before training camp opened, Favre changed his mind again and on Aug. 18, 2009 he arrived in the Twin Cities and signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Vikings.

As a Viking: Favre’s first season (he turned 40 in October 2009) in Minnesota was magical. After having a solid but not spectacular first two games with the Vikings, Favre served notice that he was far from finished when he found wide receiver Greg Lewis in the back of the end zone at the Metrodome with two seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a 27-24 victory over San Francisco. The Vikings went 12-4 and made a run to the NFC title game as Favre threw 33 touchdowns to seven interceptions and had a career-best 107.2 passer rating. Favre was intercepted by Tracy Porter of the Saints late in the fourth quarter of the NFC title game as New Orleans went on to win in overtime. The Vikings brought back Favre in 2010, but he could not recreate the magic of a year earlier. The Vikings went 6-10 and Favre’s NFL record consecutive games streak came to an end at 297 because of injury.

It’s a fact: During the 2009 season, Favre surpassed former Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall for consecutive starts at one position (with 291) and became the first quarterback in NFL history to defeat every one of the league’s 32 franchises. Favre, who played his first season with Atlanta before being traded to the Packers, beat Green Bay twice in 2009.

Stats with Vikings: Favre played in 29 regular-season games (all starts) in two seasons. He went 17-12, completed 580 of 889 passes for 6,711 yards with 44 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He had a 65.2 completion percentage and 92.2 passer rating.

Favre’s next stop: There wasn’t one as he retired after the 2010 season.

Leave your comments below. On Thursday, we will unveil our selection for the second-best quarterback in Vikings’ history.