Top 5 Vikings QBs: Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton scrambles way to No. 1

There was plenty of debate this week as we unveiled Nos. 2-5 in the SKOR North voting for the top Vikings quarterbacks of all-time.

The list, starting at No. 2, went Daunte Culpepper, Brett Favre, Tommy Kramer and Warren Moon.

Many of you felt that Kramer should have been higher — although some thought he didn’t belong — while others brought up the fact that Favre got rewarded for only one great season and Randall Cunningham did not make the list, despite his memorable performance in 1998. There were others who wanted to see Joe Kapp recognized, since he led the Vikings to their first Super Bowl.

It seemed as if there wasn’t a lot of debate about Culpepper holding the second position and there will be no one angered by the top choice. Fran Tarkenton, the Vikings’ quarterback from 1961 to ’66 and again from 1972 to ’78, is the obvious selection and was a unanimous pick atop the list of voters Matthew Coller, Phil Mackey, Patrick Reusse and Judd Zulgad.

FRAN TARKENTON, (20 POINTS)

Before Minnesota: Tarkenton was born Feb. 3, 1940 in Richmond, Va., and played college football at Georgia. He was a first-team All-SEC selection in 1959 and ’60.

How Tarkenton landed in Minnesota: Tarkenton was selected in the third-round of the 1961 draft by the expansion Vikings. He demanded a trade after the 1966 season — in large part because he didn’t get along with coach Norm Van Brocklin — and even though Van Brocklin stepped down that offseason Tarkenton was still traded. He was sent to the New York Giants on March 6, 1967 for a first-round pick in 1967 (second overall), a second-round pick in 1967 (28th overall), a first-round pick in 1968 (first overall) and a second-round pick in 1969 (39th overall). The Vikings used the 1967 first-round pick on Michigan State halfback Clinton Jones, the 1967 second-round pick on Oregon State wide receiver Bob Grim, the 1968 first-round pick on Southern Cal offensive tackle Ron Yary and the 1969 second-round pick on California guard Ed White. Tarkenton returned to Minnesota on Jan. 27, 1972 in a trade that sent QB Norm Snead, Grim, running back Vince Clements, a first-round pick in 1972 (24th pick, Larry Jacobson) and a second rounder in 1973 (40th pick, Brad Van Pelt) to the Giants.

As a Viking: Tarkenton started 10 of 14 games as a rookie and then all but three games over the next five seasons. The 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback irritated Van Brocklin (a former NFL QB) with his scrambling but it proved effective. Tarkenton went to the Pro Bowl in 1964 and ’65 and finished third in the NFL in passing in the former season. Tarkenton was benched for two starts in 1966 by Van Brocklin. The young franchise had only one winning season from 1961 to ’66. After his return from the Giants, Tarkenton was part of three Vikings teams that went to the Super Bowl under Bud Grant. Tarkenton was the NFL MVP in 1975 and held NFL career records in pass attempts, completions, yardage, touchdowns, rushing yards by a quarterback, and wins by a starting quarterback when he retired.

It’s a fact: Tarkenton also was selected in the fifth round of the 1961 AFL draft by the Boston Patriots, but decided to play in the NFL.

Stats with Vikings: Tarkenton played in 177 regular-season games and made 170 starts over 13 seasons with the Vikings. He went 91-73-6, completed 2,635 of 4,569 passes for 33,098 yards with 239 touchdowns and 194 interceptions. He had a 57.7 completion percentage and 80.1 passer rating. Tarkenton also started all 11 postseason games that he appeared in for the Vikings. He went 6-5, completed 149 of 292 passes for 1,803 yards with 11 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He had a 51.0 completion percentage and 58.6 passer rating.

Tarkenton’s next stop: Tarkenton retired after the 1978 season and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.