Top 5 worst trades in Wild franchise history

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 16, 2020 4:48 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
  • Judd and Declan give a quick state of where the NHL is at in terms of restarting their season.
  • (08:00) Then the two hockey nuts give their five worst trades in team history, with both having conflicting reasoning on their No. 1 worst trade.

Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows Wild



