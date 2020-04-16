Shows
Top 5 worst trades in Wild franchise history
Declan Goff
@DexsTweets
April 16, 2020 4:48 pm
Judd's Hockey Show
Judd and Declan give a quick state of where the NHL is at in terms of restarting their season.
(08:00) Then the two hockey nuts give their five worst trades in team history, with both having conflicting reasoning on their No. 1 worst trade.
Topics:
SKOR North Hockey Shows
Wild
