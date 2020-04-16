Uncategorized

Trent Williams or OBJ? NCAA Football’s plan to resume, Ramie Does That Hockey, Dumb It Down with Andrew Brandt and power rankings of sugary beverages

Ramie asks Judd why people are still so upset over the OBJ to the Vikings rumor; (15:00) Who would you rather have: Trent Williams or Odell Beckham Jr?; (26:20) The problems with college football and the NBA’s plans to resume; (43:00) Ramie Does That Hockey!; (53:08) Matthew Coller slides into the co-host chair to give his take on the OBJ trade rumors and what would Anthony Harris land the Vikings in a trade?; (01:18:04) For Dumb It Down, Andrew Brandt joins to explain NFL salaries and contracts; (01:30:00) Power rankings of sugary beverages.

