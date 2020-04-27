Vikings announced undrafted free agent signings

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday their list of undrafted free agents.

Here’s a look at the players they added:

Brady Aiello, T, Oregon – 6-foot-7, 311-pound linemen who started at multiple positions for the Ducks

Jake Bargas, TE, North Carolina – 6-foot-2, 250-pound tight end who caught 21 passes in 48 college games

Dan Chisena, WR, Penn State – Penn State’s special teams ace, finished last year with three catches for 66 yards

Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida – Tall corner at 6-foot-1, led his team with 11 pass breakups and had two interceptions

Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M – Caught 54 passes for 616 yards in 11 games. Ran a 4.54 40-yard dash at the Combine.

Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina – 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety who was All-ACC honorable mention. Made 83 tackles last year and had six PBUs.

Jordan Fehr, LB, Appalachian State – Led his team with 109 tackles, semifinalist for nation’s top scholar athlete

Nakia Griffin-Stewart, TE, Pitt – Large tight end at 6-foot-5, 260-pounds. Made 19 catches in 13 games.

Tyler Higby, G, Michigan State – Experienced 6-foot-5, 300-pound linemen who started 30 games for the Spartans

Jake Lacina, C, Augustana – From Cretin-Derham Hall, Lacina was the 2019 Rimington award winner for nation’s top center and D2 second team All-America

Blake Lynch, LB, Baylor – Made 32 starts at five different positions (including wide receiver and running back). Caught 34 passes in 2016, made 44 tackles with 4.5 sacks in 2019.

David Moa, DT, Boise State – 6-foot-3, 296-pound, second-team Mountain West in 2019. Had 37 tackles and one sack.