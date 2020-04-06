Podcast

Vikings notes, Carter Coughlin, Rodney Smith, CJ Ham and Stephen Weatherly

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 6, 2020 10:18 am
  • Doogie has some Vikings scoops and is also joined by Carter Coughlin Rodney Smith, CJ Ham and Stephen Weatherly.

Topics:
Gophers The Scoop w/ Doogie Vikings



