Ramie asks Judd Zulgad what remains on the Vikings offseason checklist?; (20:00) Brett Favre’s comments about Aaron Rodgers; (30:00) What should we warn Justin Jefferson now that he’s living in Minnesota?; (44:00) Ramie Does That Hockey!; (53:45) Matthew Coller slides in to talk remaining needs for the Vikings’ offseason; (01:23:00) In this week’s Dumb It Down segment, Ben Heisler explains sports gambling.