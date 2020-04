Phil Mackey, Judd Zulgad and Derek Wetmore recap Game 6 of the 1991 World Series; (09:30) How would social media reacted if it had existed prior to the 1991 World Series?; (15:00) Is Kirby Puckett a first-ballot Hall of Famer without his heroics?; (21:00) How cool was it that Joe Buck emulated the same call in 2011 that his dad in 1991?; (28:10) Twins Hall of Famer, Kent Hrbek joins for his memories of the series.