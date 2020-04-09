Wetmore: Rod Carew’s chase of .400; Learning about the 1977 Twins from Reusse

We started a segment on the SKOR North Twins Show with a premise that’s more clever than its title. It’s called “Patrick Reusse Picks a Random Twins Team From the Past and Talks About It.”

It’s a working title.

Anyway, it’s a great chance in our weekly Twins conversation to learn from the guy who knows as much about the Twins as anybody, and who has a memory like a steel trap. (He might have trouble finding his keys sometimes, but he has no trouble recalling that the 1977 Twins had 35 hits in a doubleheader at Fenway Park, including 24 in one game; I checked and he’s right.)

This week it was the 1977 Twins. Pat told me about Rod Carew, Larry Hisle, Lyman Bostock. Gene Mauch’s 2nd year as manager. “He platooned pretty much everywhere, and he had the studs in the middle.”

He told me about Disco Danny Ford. And the trade that sent Bert Blyleven to Texas and brought Roy Smalley to Minnesota.

Reusse on Baseball is heard Mondays at 6pm on SKOR North [AM-1500 and live.skornorth.com]

I did not have firsthand knowledge of the ’77 team, given the timing of my birth. But I wanted to share 3 things I stumbled into during my research after the chat with Pat.

Roy Smalley

I know Smalley as the good-guy TV broadcaster who covers Twins games with an insight that often makes you think. He teaches you things from the studio or the booth during baseball season.

Here’s what I didn’t know: Smalley was drafted 5 different times, including 1-1 by the Texas Rangers in January 1974.

In June of ’76, the Rangers traded Smalley to the Twins, along with Mike Cubbage, Jim Gideon, Bill Singer and cash. Minnesota gave up Bert Blyleven and Danny Thompson. That following summer was Smalley’s first full season in Minnesota, and the 24-year-old was the double play partner for the great Rod Carew.

That was a down year at the plate for Smalley, but he finished his Twins career hitting .262/.350/.401, and is considered one of the best shortstops in Twins history.

Runs vs. Home runs

The Twins that summer had a thing for scoring runs.

“That team was fun to cover because they could hit like crazy,” Reusse said. “It was unbelievable how good they were. … That was my favorite team I ever covered.”

“You could play a 16-12 game in 3 hours and 20 minutes [in 1977]. It wasn’t a 5-hour game like the Yankees and the Twins last year. So it didn’t drive you crazy.”

The fun fact I stumbled across is that the Twins led the Majors in runs that year (867), but they did it in a way that would be unrecognizable to a baseball fan who discovered the game in 2019. That club hit 123 home runs, which was 18th in the big leagues. By comparison, the Twins in 2019 finished second in runs scored (939) and did so in large part because they set an MLB record for homers (307).

Rod Carew

It’s a famous story. On June 26, 1977, Carew had 4 more hits and bumped his batting average up to .403. I imagine Minnesota was at the center of the national discussion on baseball, thanks to Carew.

The Twins won that game against the White Sox, 19-12. The way my friends tell the story, Glenn Adams had 8 RBI and nobody cared. Bill Butler started the game for the Twins, pitched 2 1/3 innings, and then Tom Johnson entered in relief and finished it with 6 2/3 frames.

Carew had his 4 hits, including a home run in his final trip to the plate. His second knock of the night inched him to an even .400, then another hit pushed him to .401. He drew a walk, preserving that for one more trip, and then homered to left in his final ups of the day.

He’s a legend for a reason. Carew was hitting .401 on July 10, 1977, the last time that year he’d finish a game with a batting average in the .400s. He finished with a .388 average, which remains one of the best batting averages in the past 50 years.

George Brett hit .390 in 1980. Tony Gwynn hit .394 in 1994, the year cut down in August because of the strike. I could go on and on about his skill as a hitter. I think Reusse summed it up nicely.

“Rodney was on the cover of TIME and Sports Illustrated in the same week,” he said.