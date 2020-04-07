What are the five mistakes the Vikings need to avoid in the upcoming draft?

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin, Matt Bowen, and Jenna Laine to discuss draft mistakes for the Vikings to avoid, draft prospect analysis, and the Bucs offseason.

Coller and Cronin open the show with Matt derailing a segment to advocate for what he call draft nihilism (1:00). ESPN’s Matt Bowen then joins the show to give some super FOOTBALL-y draft prospect breakdowns (28:00). We kick off Hour Two with Courtney laying out the five draft mistakes the Vikings have to avoid (55:00). We close out today’s show joined by ESPN NFL Nations Jenna Laine to talk about the Bucs offseason (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when ESPN’s Matt Bowen joins to discuss draft prospects that the Vikings should target in the upcoming draft.