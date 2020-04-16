What are the validity of the OBJ/Vikings trade rumors?

Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin and Jordan Raanan to discuss the OBJ trade rumors, Giants offseason, as well as some Hot Routez. Coller and Cronin open the show discussing the validity of the OBJ trade rumors (1:00). We close out the first hour joined by ESPN NFL Nation’s Jordan Raanan to discuss the Giants offseason and the ridiculous thing Giants Head Coach Joe Judge is doing (28:00). Hour Two of the show kicks off with Hot Routez (52:00) before we close out today’s show discussing the Dalvin Cook contract situation (1:17:00).