What is the validity to the trade rumors surrounding OBJ and Vikings?

By Jonathan Harrison April 16, 2020 4:22 pm

Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin and Jordan Raanan to discuss the OBJ trade rumors, Giants offseason, as well as some Hot Routez.

Coller and Cronin open the show discussing the validity of the OBJ trade rumors (1:00). We close out the first hour joined by ESPN NFL Nation’s Jordan Raanan to discuss the Giants offseason and the ridiculous thing Giants Head Coach Joe Judge is doing (28:00). Hour Two of the show kicks off with Hot Routez (52:00) before we close out today’s show discussing the Dalvin Cook contract situation (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin discuss their thoughts on the OBJ/Vikings trade rumors and the validity of them.

Who would rather have: Trent Williams or OBJ? And DumbItDown with NFL contracts

Ramie asks Judd why people are still so upset over the OBJ to the Vikings rumor. (15:00) Who would you rather have: Trent Williams or Odell Beckham Jr? (26:20) The problems with college football and…
