What did we learn about the Rodgers/Green Bay situation from Brett Favre’s comments?

Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels, Judd Zulgad, and Mike Sando to discuss the Brett Favre comments just before we went on air.

Coller and Sage discuss what Brett Favre had to say on Rich Eisen’s show and how the Rodgers/Packers drama resolves itself (1:00). We close out the first hour with the notes from Sage grinding the tape on the 15 Vikings draft picks (24:00). Judd Zulgad pops in for the second hour as we discuss the Brett Favre comments about Aaron Rodgers (52:00). Mike Sando of The Athletic joins to close out the show to discuss what the Jordan Love pick by the Packers says about Aaron Rodgers’ time in Green Bay (1:15:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the fourth segment when Mike Sando of The Athletic joined Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad to discuss what the Jordan Love pick says about Aaron Rodgers’ time in Green Bay and how that situation resolves itself.