What if Jerry Krause hadn’t broken up the 1998 Bulls and Quarantine Discoveries

The boys return from the weekend with plenty of thoughts on The Last Dance plus what they discovered over the weekend.

We open the show jumping into an Alternate Reality discussing how different the NBA would be if Jerry Krause hadn’t broken up the 1998 Bulls (1:00). The boys close out the first hour discussing how the Bulls would have been different if they had completed one of the Scottie Pippen trades (31:00). Hour Two kicks off with our Quarantine Discoveries from the weekend (55:00) before we close out making the case for a multi-part documentary about the 09 Vikings and wrapping with Reusse (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when the boys looked at an Alternate Reality and discussed what would have happened if the Jerry Krause hadn’t broken up the 1998 Bulls.

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when the boys shared what things they discovered over the weekend in our weekly Quarantine Discoveries.