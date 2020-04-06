What if the Wolves stuck with Ray Allen instead of Stephon Marbury? Jim Pete joins to share KG stories.

The boys return from a weekend of quarantine to go to an Alternate Wolves Reality, KG in the HoF, and Quarantine Discoveries on today’s show.

We open the show with an Alternate Reality question of how good would the Wolves have been if they didn’t trade Ray Allen and paired him with KG (1:00). Jim Petersen joins to talk about KG and share some stories of KG (27:00). Hour Two kicks off with our weekend Quarantine Discoveries (54:00) before we close out the show wrapping with Reusse (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Jim Petersen joins the show to share some KG stories.