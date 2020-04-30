What is left on the Vikings offseason checklist?

Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin to discuss the Vikings offseason checklist, draft pick comparisons, and what to do with Riley Reiff among other things on today’s show. Coller and Cronin open the show discussing the Vikings offseason checklist and what’s left to do now that the draft is done (1:00). We close out Hour One making comparisons for the Vikings draft picks (31:00). Hour Two kicks off with some Hot Routez (51:00) before we close out the show with Coller’s 2021 Draft Sim and what the Vikings should do with Riley Reiff (1:18:00).