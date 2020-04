Coller opens Purple Daily with ESPN’s Myron Medcalf and throws out a better scenarios instead of trading for Trent Williams; (20:00) Myron gives his thoughts on the Vikings’ first-round picks; (29:00) Courtney Cronin joins for the latest scoop on Trent Williams; (34:00) Winners and losers of the NFL Draft; (52:30) Draft simming rounds 2-3 for the Vikings!; (1:17:00) And things we’re excited to see in Days 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft.