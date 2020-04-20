What will the draft say about the Vikings blueprint?

Matthew Coller is joined today by Sage Rosenfels, EJ Manuel, and Courtney Cronin to discuss the Vikings draft plans, QB prospects, and Zimmer Era drafts.

Coller and Sage open the show discussing what the Vikings draft this week will tell us about their blueprint going forward (1:00). Former Bills QB EJ Manuel joined the show to discuss QB Draft prospects to keep an eye on (27:00). Courtney Cronin jumps in for Hour Two today to discuss whether the Vikings are shifting towards drafting offensive players instead of the defensive guys they drafted in the early Zimmer years (54:00). We close out today’s show going back an re-grading the Zimmer era drafts and discussing how they changed the Vikings (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the final segment of the show when Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin went back and looked at the Zimmer Era Drafts and how they changed the Vikings.