What would a long term Anthony Harris deal mean for the Vikings? What is Daunte Culpepper’s legacy?

By Jonathan Harrison April 1, 2020 4:29 pm

Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels, Eric Eager, and Judd Zulgad today to discuss a long term contract for Anthony Harris, the 2002 Vikings/Saints game, and Daunte Culpepper’s legacy.

Coller and Sage open the show discussing what a long term deal for Anthony Harris would mean for the Vikings (1:00). We close out the first hour making Sage recklessly speculate which current QB’s will make the Hall of Fame (28:00). Hour Two kicks off with a Way Back Wednesday look at the 2002 game between the Vikings and Saints with PFF’s Eric Eager (57:00). Judd Zulgad comes in to close out the show to chat about Daunte Culpepper’s legacy (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Matthew Coller is joined by Eric Eager for a look back at an old Vikings game in our Way Back Wednesday segment as we look back at the 2002 thriller between the Vikings and Saints.

