What needs to happen for baseball to start in Florida and Arizona?

Five weeks ago, on a cool early morning, the shutters of the press box at the Twins’ spring training facility in Fort Myers slowly opened. The sights, sounds, and smells of spring training baseball brought the deserted room to life. On the field, two players played a light game of catch in the outfield. The grounds crew raked dirt behind home plate. Palm trees blew in the distance, the wind sending untethered papers flying around the room.

Later that day, the 2020 Twins—on paper, Minnesota’s best team in decades—would play the Pirates in front of 7,411 fans. The misery of winter was in the rear-view mirror, replaced by the never-ending optimism of spring training and anticipation of a summer of memories that hadn’t yet happened.

Now, they may never happen. The optimism and anticipation left along with the sport itself, replaced by the surreal realization that the world as we knew it no longer exists. In our near-apocalyptic reality, everything is upside down. Our instinct to band together and support each other in difficult times is exactly what we can’t do. The desire for normalcy—work, parties, lakes, ballgames—has to be pushed further and further away, replaced by isolation, tedium, and for many of us, bouts of paralyzing anxiety. Our comfort food is gone, the daily fixes we crave snatched from our hands before we could even get a final hit, and now it’s cold-turkey withdrawal, whether we like it or not.

As it pertains to baseball, two things can be true:

1) Entertainment, no matter your preferred choice, doesn’t matter right now. More than a hundred thousand people have died from COVID-19 globally, and by the time this ends, that number could stretch into the millions. Many more have lost their jobs, or someone they loved. Our society still stands, wobbly as it may be, only because medical professionals, delivery drivers, grocery store workers and many others risk their health every day to perform jobs that pay them far, far less than what they’re worth to a world in peril.

2) It’s okay to still miss it.

Even as I push it away for my own sanity, I miss baseball constantly. It is one piece in a complex puzzle that makes me who I am, and makes you who you are. I miss all the clichés others can articulate more eloquently than me. The crack of the bat. The hum of the fans. A centerfielder chasing down a ball in the gap. All of it. More than anything, though, I miss its consistency. Every day, for six months, it’s there if you need it. Sometimes, it’s background noise. Other times, your sole focus. All the time, it’s a trusted companion as we make our way from the slow death of winter, through the bliss of spring, into the long, hot, summer days that seem to go on forever, and finally to the edge of winter again, baseball holding out as long as it can, before the inevitable chill and darkness consumes us once more.

I haven’t written anything about baseball since I got back from Fort Myers on March 1, when most of the country was only beginning to understand what was coming. Part of it has simply been the all-encompassing realities of our new normal. Part of it, though, is writer’s block. That’s not generally something I struggle with. I hold no pretenses about being a great writer, but typically when I want to write something about baseball, I can sit down and do it. Every time I’ve tried lately, though, I just stare at a blank screen. What do I say? As someone who’s not among the group of talented full-time baseball writers in the Twin Cities that continue to produce great work under extremely challenging circumstances, should I even bother writing about something that, frankly, doesn’t matter much right now? Is it a disservice to my family to spend limited mental resources on anything other than my job and preparing for COVID-19 while my wife, a Nurse Practitioner, spends her days at a Boston hospital that may soon be overrun with very sick patients? I don’t know. For the moment, at least, I’m going to try. As with everything else, we’ll take it day by day.

The Florida and Arizona Plans

You’ve probably seen stories come out over the past few days about two potential plans for MLB to resume the season. The first plan, as it’s been reported, would involve quarantining all 30 teams in the Phoenix suburbs and playing the season at spring training facilities and Chase Field, the home park of the Diamondbacks. Players, presumably, would travel only from their hotels to the fields for what would amount to around a five-month season. The second plan is similar, but would involve teams going to their spring training homes (i.e. the Twins would go to Fort Myers), and dividing teams into two leagues in line with their spring training leagues–the Grapefruit League and Cactus League. In this plan, the Twins would stay in Florida and only play other Florida-based teams.

There are a million questions with these plans. Would players and team employees get to see their families, or would they be in total isolation? What happens when a player or team employee inevitably tests positive? What happens if a player or team employee gets extremely sick, or worse? Can players withstand playing every day in brutal Florida and Arizona temperatures that often eclipse 100 degrees?

Despite the many logistical issues that would need to be worked out, it’s theoretically possible this plan could work, under the right circumstances. In my view, here are some of the major issues:

1. MLB would need to get clearance from health experts that they could play these games relatively safely. The CDC lifting their recommendation to not hold events with 50 or more people (even with no fans, each game would eclipse this mark) seems like a logical first step, but there are many others.

2. There would need to be constant testing—possibly daily. Players/team employees would perhaps first need to take an antibody test to determine if they’ve already been exposed, and those who haven’t would need to be tested, a lot. Right now, we don’t have that capacity; the lack of available testing in the U.S. has been well-documented. If we assume that we’ll have the ability to test anyone who wants to be tested by the end of May, though, it could work. Most importantly, if there were shortages in testing anywhere in the country, this plan could not work. Under no circumstances would it be morally or ethically acceptable to take tests away from health care facilities that need them. MLB surely knows this.

3. Players would need to buy in. Players want to play, and they want to get paid, of course. But like any business, there’s a class system in MLB. A player who’s playing for the minimum has much more incentive to play and earn a paycheck than one who’s already made enough to be financially set for life. Could you get the players who don’t have as much to play for to participate in a five-month quarantine, playing in front of no fans in brutal heat? There’s also the issue of players with children. For very good reason, they’d likely be more hesitant to quarantine away from their families for this long. If you don’t have near-uniform acceptance and participation from the players, it diminishes the product and creates questions about the validity of both personal and team accomplishments.

4. If players/team employees are quarantined away from their families, there would need to be a paid family leave policy in place. You cannot ask players and employees to both not see their families for months, and not get paid if they decide to leave Florida or Arizona to tend to family or personal matters. All players and employees should have the right to leave when issues—COVID-19 or otherwise—inevitably occur, and they should still get a paycheck during the time they’re away.

5. If an outbreak occurs such that a team is unable to field a competitive roster, you’d have to shut it all down. If one or two players get sick, are quarantined, and recover, perhaps the show could still go on. In fact, if you’re putting this type of plan in place, that would almost have to be the protocol, since expecting zero infections is completely unrealistic. Everyone involved would have to be fully educated and accepting of the risks. But if an entire team gets sick and can’t play? In my view, there would be no alternative other than canceling the season for good.

6. Mental health would need to be a priority. You’re asking people to essentially have no contact with the outside world, and potentially their families, for an extended period of time. Imagine leaving your own family for five months while they’re left to deal with a country in a wartime state. And imagine being restricted to only a hotel room and baseball field the entire time. It would not be easy, no matter how much you’re being paid. Therapists should be readily available to anyone who wants one.

7. Rosters would have to be huge—perhaps every player on the 40-man is eligible to play. Maybe even more than that.

8. If there are no minor leagues, players who are on the roster opening day should be on the roster, and getting paid, all season. It would seem profoundly unfair to quarantine a player, have them make plans with their families to deal with their prolonged absence, then send them “down” (i.e. back into the real world), only to be potentially called back into the quarantine bubble again. It would also be very unfair to have a “taxi squad” of potential call-ups who are forced to quarantine, but aren’t getting paid an MLB salary.

9. Playoffs would need to be expanded. If we assume the season would be roughly 100 games, there would have to be opportunities for fringe teams that may have risen into playoff position had there been a full season (remember, the World Series champion Nationals were 19-31 at one point last season). A seven or eight team field in each league might make sense.

There are surely many more issues, including whether to institute an electronic strike zone, what to do about the minor leagues, and how to appropriately compensate all of the non-players/team employees who would be critical to making this happen. Baseball, and all sports, also have to answer larger, more complex questions of whether attempting to play games in this way in the middle of a pandemic is the right thing to do.

Ultimately, we’re at least six weeks away from anything starting. By then, the feasibility of this plan, or others like it, should be more clear.

Stay safe, everyone.