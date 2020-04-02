Which past sports moment do we wish social media was around for? Sage Football Wisdom.

Ramie has a potential Hot Take, Sage his his Football Wisdom, and we’ve got baseball ambience on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie. We open the show honoring what was supposed to be the Twins Home Opener with some baseball ambience and discussing if social media is making our coronavirus fears worse (1:00). Sage Rosenfels joins the show as we get our weekly dose of Sage Football Wisdom (29:00). We lead off Hour Two with Ramie’s potential Hot Take about who he wants the Vikings to kick the tires on (55:00). We close out today’s show with a break from all the hard hitting news with our weekly In Other News segment (1:20:00).