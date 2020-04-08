Podcast

Who are the best fits for the Vikings in the draft?

By Jonathan Harrison April 8, 2020 4:10 pm

Matthew Coller is joined today by Sage Rosenfels, Mike Renner, and Judd Zulgad to mock draft the first round, analyze how teams should draft, and the Top 5 Vikings QBs of all time.

Coller and Sage open the show with a mock draft of the first round (1:00) before we close out the first hour finishing up that mock first round with the Vikings second pick (26:00). Sage hops out and PFF’s Mike Renner jumps in to analyze how teams should approach the draft (54:00). Judd comes in to close out the show discussing the Top 5 QB’s in Vikings history and the best A Football Life episodes to watch (1:20:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Matthew Coller is joined by Mike Renner of PFF to discuss the best draft fits for the Vikings.

