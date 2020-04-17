Who are the surefire draft prospects?

Matthew Coller is joined by Myron Medcalf and Courtney Cronin today to discuss surefire prospects, the latest on Anthony Harris, and why we should ignore the wonderlic reports.

Coller and Myron open up the show with Myron’s list of surefire draft prospects (1:00) before Coller has his list (27:00). Courtney jumps in to the show for her surefire list to start Hour Two (53:00) before they discuss why the wonderlic score reports should be ignored (1:18:00).

