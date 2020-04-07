Who is more to blame: KG or Glen Taylor?

The boys all return for another show to discuss KG roasting Glen Taylor, the feasibility of May baseball, and things we shouldn’t forget when sports come back. We open the show discussing KG’s comments about Glen Taylor in The Athletic (1:00). We close out the first hour reminding each other of sports things we shouldn’t forget when sports come back (43:00). The boys kick off Hour Two talking about the report that baseball could possibly return in May and the feasibility of it (53:00). The guys then compete in our weekly CRAM Session to wrap up today’s show (1:15:00).