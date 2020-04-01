Who makes our Cliche Mount Rushmore of Scrappy Twins Players? Write That Down.

The boys return today to discuss Bill Belichick’s video, scrappy Twins players, and our weekly Accountability Session and Write That Down segment.

We open the show discussing Bill Belichick’s weird video and Ramie’s social distancing dilemma (1:00). We introduce our first Cliche Mount Rushmore talker to close out the first hour discussing the scrappiest Twins players (33:00). Hour Two begins with an Accountability Session and our Write That Down segment (57:00). We close out the show today with Ramie still not believing the sport of Cricket is real and wrapping with Reusse (1:23:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when the boys crown our first Cliche Mount Rushmore when we discuss the scrappiest Twins players ever.