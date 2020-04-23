Who will the Vikings actually take tonight? Courtney R Draft Scout’s final Draft Sim.

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin and Michael Rothstein to grade mock drafts, discuss who the Lions draft, and draft sim one last time before tonight’s draft. Coller and Courtney open the show grading a ton of draft day mocks (1:00) before they’re joined by ESPN NFL Nation’s Michael Rothstein to discuss what the Lions do in this weekend’s NFL Draft (27:00). Coller and Courtney open the second hour with one last draft sim from Courtney R Draft Scout (55:00). We close out the final show of 2020 before the Draft discussing who we think the Vikings will actually pick tonight (1:19:00).