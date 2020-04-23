Podcast

Previous Story Why drafting a cornerback at No. 22 could be a reach

Who will the Vikings actually take tonight? Courtney R Draft Scout’s final Draft Sim.

By Jonathan Harrison April 23, 2020 4:14 pm

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin and Michael Rothstein to grade mock drafts, discuss who the Lions draft, and draft sim one last time before tonight’s draft.

Coller and Courtney open the show grading a ton of draft day mocks (1:00) before they’re joined by ESPN NFL Nation’s Michael Rothstein to discuss what the Lions do in this weekend’s NFL Draft (27:00). Coller and Courtney open the second hour with one last draft sim from Courtney R Draft Scout (55:00). We close out the final show of 2020 before the Draft discussing who we think the Vikings will actually pick tonight (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Matthew Coller and Courtney R Draft Scout get in one final draft sim ahead of tonight’s draft.

Related Gallery

Report: Vikings “key cog” in discussions regarding late-first-round moves

The Vikings are scheduled to have the 22nd and 25th selections Thursday night in the first round of the NFL draft but could one of those picks be on the move? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast

Previous Story Why drafting a cornerback at No. 22 could be a reach