Podcast

Previous Story The Wild’s cinderella run to the Western Conference Finals

Who would rather have: Trent Williams or OBJ? And DumbItDown with NFL contracts

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 16, 2020 2:15 pm
  • Ramie asks Judd why people are still so upset over the OBJ to the Vikings rumor.
  • (15:00) Who would you rather have: Trent Williams or Odell Beckham Jr?
  • (26:20) The problems with college football and the NBA’s plans to resume.
  • (43:00) Ramie Does That Hockey!
  • (53:08) Matthew Coller slides into the co-host chair to give his take on the OBJ trade rumors and what would Anthony Harris land the Vikings in a trade?
  • (01:18:04) For Dumb It Down, Andrew Brandt joins to explain NFL salaries and contracts.
  • (01:30:00) Power rankings of sugary beverages.

Topics:
Gophers SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Twins Vikings Wild Wolves



Latest SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller Stories

Podcast

Previous Story The Wild’s cinderella run to the Western Conference Finals