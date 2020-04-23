Why drafting a cornerback at No. 22 is a reach

Ramie opens SKOR North Live with Myron Medcalf from ESPN Radio and they go over what they’re excited for this year’s draft; (03:00) How much trust do you have in general manager Rick Spielman to make the right pick?; (26:27) Gary Ellerson from the Fan in Milwaukee joins to preview what the Packers could do in the draft; (47:00) Instead of RamieDoesThatHockey, Ramie has to pronounce three NFL draft prospects; (52:00) Ramie asks Coller how likely it is the Vikings move back in the draft?; (01:20:25) QuizColler with past Vikings draft picks; (01:34:00) And Chad Reuter joins for his final mock draft and provides some insight why drafting a cornerback at 22 might be a reach.