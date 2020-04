Judd opens the show with the breaking news of a report out of WFAN in New York that the Vikings are connected to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Chip Scoggins of the Star Tribune, as well as Minnesota sports fans give their thoughts on the rumor.

