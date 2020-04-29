Podcast

Why the Packers are now the most dysfunctional team in the NFC North

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 29, 2020 12:04 pm
  • Judd and Chip Scoggins open Vent Line with the dysfunction in Green Bay on the reports of Matt LaFelur and Aaron Rodgers butting heads.
  • (28:44) Judd asks Chip about how the Vikings depth chart shakes out.

