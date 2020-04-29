Why the Packers are now the most dysfunctional team in the NFC North

Shows
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
April 29, 2020 12:04 pm
Judd and Chip Scoggins open Vent Line with the dysfunction in Green Bay on the reports of Matt LaFelur and Aaron Rodgers butting heads.
(28:44) Judd asks Chip about how the Vikings depth chart shakes out.
Topics:
Vikings
Vikings Vent Line
