Why the Vikings need to draft a wide receiver

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 2, 2020 2:14 pm
  • Ramie opens the show asking Judd if the Vikings can afford to roll with just Adam Thielen as the No. 1 wide receiver?
  • (23:00) Should the Vikings pursue Antonio Brown?
  • (27:55) Trevor Bauer went into great detail why Max Kepler had his number last season.
  • (39:35) Ramie Does That Hockey.
  • (51:00) Zach Segal from StudentAthlete.com talks student-athlete compensation.
  • (01:13:25) Patrick Reusse calls into to complain about Ramie and Matthew’s view of cable television.
  • (01:29:10) CollerRecall on football games from the past.

