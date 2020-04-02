Why the Vikings need to draft a wide receiver

Ramie opens the show asking Judd if the Vikings can afford to roll with just Adam Thielen as the No. 1 wide receiver?

(23:00) Should the Vikings pursue Antonio Brown?

(27:55) Trevor Bauer went into great detail why Max Kepler had his number last season.

(39:35) Ramie Does That Hockey.

(51:00) Zach Segal from StudentAthlete.com talks student-athlete compensation.

(01:13:25) Patrick Reusse calls into to complain about Ramie and Matthew’s view of cable television.