Why the Vikings won the first round of the draft

Ramie opens SKOR North Live with ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, asking her if the Vikings won the first round of the NFL Draft?; (24:11) Cronin has a scoop on the Vikings’ interest in Trent Williams?; (55:40) Matthew Coller hops on to show to break down the first round of the draft and what to expect in rounds 2-7; (01:18:00) Dan Shonka from Ourlads grades the Vikings’ first-rounds picks and previews what to expect from the purple in the rest of the draft; (01:28:00) Why the Packers screwed up the first round of the draft.

