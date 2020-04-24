Podcast

Why the Vikings won the first round of the draft

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 24, 2020 2:15 pm
  • Ramie opens SKOR North Live with ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, asking her if the Vikings won the first round of the NFL Draft?
  • (24:11) Cronin has a scoop on the Vikings’ interest in Trent Williams.
  • (55:40) Matthew Coller hops on to show to break down the first round of the draft and what to expect in rounds 2-7.
  • (01:18:00) Dan Shonka from Ourlads grades the Vikings’ first-rounds picks and previews what to expect from the purple in the rest of the draft.
  • (01:28:00) Why the Packers screwed up the first round of the draft.

