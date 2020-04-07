Wolves upset Michael Jordan’s Bulls in 1997!

Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad rewind the Timberwolves’ first win in franchise history over the Chicago Bulls in 1997; (05:00) How far would the Wolves have gone if Marbury didn’t demand a trade the next season? (11:00) Why Kevin Garnett and Marbury were the most dynamic polarizing athletes in Minnesota at the time; (14:50) How much did Marbury screw up by forcing his way out; (22:45) Is Tom Gugliotta the most underrated player in Timberwolves history?; (27:13) Tom Hanneman, who covered the Wolves and the win; (47:00) Some breaking news regarding Kevin Garnett and Glen Taylor comes through.