Wolves upset Michael Jordan’s Bulls in 1997!

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets April 7, 2020 12:11 pm
  • Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad rewind the Timberwolves’ first win in franchise history over the Chicago Bulls in 1997
  • (05:00) How far would the Wolves have gone if Marbury didn’t demand a trade the next season?
  • (11:00) Why Kevin Garnett and Marbury were the most dynamic polarizing athletes in Minnesota at the time.
  • (14:50) How much did Marbury screw up by forcing his way out.
  • (22:45) Is Tom Gugliotta the most underrated player in Timberwolves history?
  • (27:13) Tom Hanneman, who covered the Wolves and the win.
  • (47:00) Some breaking news regarding Kevin Garnett and Glen Taylor comes through.

