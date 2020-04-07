Wolves upset Michael Jordan’s Bulls in 1997!

- Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad rewind the Timberwolves’ first win in franchise history over the Chicago Bulls in 1997
- (05:00) How far would the Wolves have gone if Marbury didn’t demand a trade the next season?
- (11:00) Why Kevin Garnett and Marbury were the most dynamic polarizing athletes in Minnesota at the time.
- (14:50) How much did Marbury screw up by forcing his way out.
- (22:45) Is Tom Gugliotta the most underrated player in Timberwolves history?
- (27:13) Tom Hanneman, who covered the Wolves and the win.
- (47:00) Some breaking news regarding Kevin Garnett and Glen Taylor comes through.