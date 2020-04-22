Would it be smart for the Vikings to take a flyer on Percy Harvin? Mike Golic Jr. joins to breakdown lineman prospects.

The boys come in for their first shift in our 36 Hours of Purple as we go all in on the Vikings and the upcoming NFL Draft on today’s show.

We open the show with the latest Vikings fodder before Randy from Cottage Grove calls in to give his seven round mock (1:00). We’re then joined by ESPN’s Mike Golic Jr. to discuss the upcoming NFL Draft (30:00). We have an all Vikings Write That Down today (55:00) before we close out with bonus ‘Smokescreen or No’ and we wrap the show with Reusse (1:18:00).

