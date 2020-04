Ramie and Phil Mackey open the show with the NBA kicking around the idea of starting a HORSE league and what other leagues are thinking about in regards to resuming their leagues in the COVID-19 pandemic; (26:54) WrestleMania 36 review!; (52:14) Matthew Coller joins to talk expectations for the NFL and some Vikings talk; (01:15:55) Ramie has a comparison to Kevin Garnett and Jimmy Butler; (01:31:00) Skin care updates and breaking NFL news.