You bet: WrestleMania result will decide home court for Gophers-Iona game

Competitors have to find something to do with sports almost entirely shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Rick and Richard Pitino found a unique way to make WestleMania 36 on Sunday mean a little more.

Rick, the new coach at Iona, proposed to his son, Gophers coach Richard, a challenge on Twitter regarding the Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre WWE title match. The winner of the challenge will play host to a future meeting between Iona and the Gophers.

The original proposal from Rick was that if Lesnar won that the Gophers would play at Iona and, if McIntyre won, Iona would play at Williams Arena. Richard tweeted that he could not go against Lesnar, a former Gophers wrestler, but if the bet was reversed it would be a go.

WrestleMania 36 was supposed to be held this weekend at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., but the coronavirus pandemic stopped that from happening and the Lesnar-McIntyre match was taped last week at the WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, with no crowd present. It was then aired on Sunday night.

Rick Pitino, 67, was hired as Iona’s coach in March and is making a return to the college game for the first time since October 2017, when he was fired by Louisville following an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.

