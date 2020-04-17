Zulgad: Draft memories Part V: In this case, Vikings ended up getting the last laugh

The Vikings have made 22 first-round selections in the NFL draft since 2000 and that figure will increase to 24 (provided there are no trades) on Thursday when the opening round is conducted with team personnel working from their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those 22 first-round picks cover 20 drafts and bring back some good and bad memories for the Vikings and their fans alike. Today, we bring you the final installment of our five-part series on the Vikings’ hits and misses.

Part I featured the first round in which the Vikings had one home run and one strike out. Part II was a big flop from 2011; Part III focused on the Vikings jumping at a great opportunity to select a future star; and Part IV was a first round the Vikings would like to forget.

THE YEAR: 2003

The situation: The Vikings were supposed to draft seventh in the first round, but were reportedly in trade discussions with Baltimore, New England and Jacksonville. According to ESPN, a decision was made to make a deal with the Ravens, enabling Baltimore to select quarterback Byron Leftwich in exchange for the 10th overall pick and additional choices in the fourth and sixth rounds. That’s when the confusion began. Minnesota insisted it had turned its trade card into the NFL, but the league did not have verification of the deal from the Ravens. The Vikings’ 15-minute time limit expired and all heck broke loose. The Vikings were forced to make a “pass” but had the ability to make their pick at any point. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars did not waste any time and quickly picked Leftwich at No. 8. Carolina also hustled to jump in front of the Vikings and grabbed offensive tackle Jordan Gross. The Vikings finally got their act together and took Oklahoma State defensive tackle Kevin Williams with the ninth pick. “I’m pissed,” Vikings coach Mike Tice told ESPN. “There is no other way I can put it.” While Tice wasn’t happy about how things went, the Vikings made it clear that Williams was the guy they wanted.

Afternoon Judd: The year the Vikings went from draft embarrassment to getting the last laugh. pic.twitter.com/Tjf75fjf9h — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) April 17, 2020

How it worked out: There likely were many who thought the Vikings were trying to put a positive spin on things, but Williams turned out to be an outstanding player and a borderline Hall of Famer. Williams missed only five starts in 11 seasons with the Vikings and his five first-team All Pro selections were the most of any player taken in the opening round of the 2003 draft, edging Steelers Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu by one. Williams also went to six Pro Bowls and, along with nose tackle Pat Williams, anchored one of the NFL’s best run defenses from 2006 to 2009. Williams had 60 sacks in 171 games (all starts) with the Vikings and added 104 tackles for a loss, 13 fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles, five interceptions, two touchdowns and 68 pass breakups. Leftwich was the Jaguars’ primary starter for three seasons and also played for Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay before finishing his career in 2012. Gross had a very solid career with the Panthers before retiring after the 2013 season. As for the pick the Ravens did not end up trading, they took Arizona State linebacker Terrell Suggs at No. 10. That turned out to be a pretty good selection, considering Suggs played 16 seasons and had 132.5 sacks with the Ravens. The Minneapolis native and seven-time Pro Bowl selection won a Super Bowl with Baltimore and won another with Kansas City last season.

The verdict: Considering how things looked on draft day 2003, the Vikings had to be very happy that their two-pick fall did not really cost them. Williams became an outstanding NFL player and was a force in the middle of the line for several seasons. The situation might have been embarrassing at the time but the Vikings ended up getting an elite player.