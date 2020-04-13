Zulgad: Five Vikings draft memories: One big miss and one huge hit in 2012

The Vikings have made 22 first-round picks in the NFL draft since 2000 and that figure will increase to 24 (provided there are no trades) a week from Thursday when the opening round is conducted with team personnel working from their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those 22 first-round picks cover 20 drafts and bring back some good and bad memories for the Vikings and their fans alike. Over the next five days, we will unveil memorable first rounds since 2000. Three will involve Rick Spielman, who has been an important part of the draft process since 2007 and has had final say since becoming general manager in 2012. In fact, let’s start with that year.

THE YEAR: 2012

The situation: Coming off a 3-13 season under Leslie Frazier, the Vikings were set to pick third behind Indianapolis and St. Louis. The Colts took Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck and Washington sent multiple picks to the Rams so it could select Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III. The Vikings then made a trade with Cleveland that enabled the Browns to move up one spot in order to take Alabama running back Trent Richardson. The Vikings got the Browns’ pick at No. 4 and also acquired fourth- (wide receiver Jarius Wright), fifth- (defensive back Robert Blanton) and seventh-round (traded to Tennessee) selections. Minnesota took Southern Cal offensive tackle Matt Kalil with the fourth selection, figuring he could be plugged in at left tackle for years to come. Kalil became the first offensive lineman taken by the Vikings in the opening round since left tackle Bryant McKinnie went seventh overall in 2002.

Not done yet: The first round was winding down when Spielman made what would become one of his top draft-day deals. The Vikings got back into the first round by sending their second- (No. 35) and fourth-round (98th) picks to Baltimore for the 29th selection. Spielman then took Notre Dame safety Harrison Smith in a move aimed at improving a secondary that needed help.

How it worked out: The early returns were excellent.

Kalil stepped in as a rookie and started all 16 games at left tackle. His performance earned him a spot as a Pro Bowl replacement. The hard-hitting Smith also started all 16 games and picked off three passes, returning two for touchdowns. Smith’s success was a sign of things to come as he has made himself into one of the top safeties in the NFL and appeared in five consecutive Pro Bowls.

Kalil proved to be a different story. He started all 16 games from 2012 to 2015 before playing in only two games in 2016 because of a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve. The potential Kalil showed in his first season was replaced with inconsistency. He departed Minnesota best known for the fact he owned a chain of pizza places, called Pieology, and got into a shouting match and flipped the winter hat off a heckler’s head as he exited TCF Bank Stadium following a loss to the Packers in November 2014.

Carolina signed Kalil to a five-year, $55.5 million contract (a shocking deal considering his lack of production) in 2017, but after starting all 16 games he missed all of 2018 because of a knee injury. He was cut in March 2019 and signed a one-year, $1.5 million with Houston. The Texans released Kalil before the season after making a blockbuster trade with Miami to acquire Laremy Tunsil. Kalil did not play in the NFL last season.

The verdict: The Vikings’ need at left tackle, and the fact Kalil was considered a top prospect, made his pick a logical one. But given the quick drop-off in his performance, and the fact that quarterback Christian Ponder was taken in the first round a year earlier, this could have been viewed as two big misses by Minnesota. What saves the day, at least in part, is the trade with the Ravens in order to select Smith. Smith has turned into a potential Hall of Fame player under Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and is a lock for the Vikings’ Ring of Honor.