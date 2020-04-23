Zulgad: There might be a catch to how Vikings value the wide receiver position

The Vikings have to take an impact wide receiver in the first round of Thursday night’s draft to replace Stefon Diggs. That seems to be the feeling of many and on the surface it seems like a valid point.

Adam Thielen and Diggs formed one of the best wide receiver combinations in the NFL from 2016 through 2019, and with Diggs removed the Vikings’ depth chart at that position has become Thielen and Friends. So when ESPN’s Mel Kiper mocks Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III to the Vikings with the 22nd pick in the opening round it makes perfect sense.

Or does it?

We all seem to be forgetting one very important thing about this situation. Diggs forced his way out for a reason and it had nothing to do with his distaste for Minnesota, wearing Vikings’ colors or working with quarterback Kirk Cousins. It had everything to do with how the Vikings went about their business on offense.

Mike Zimmer long ago made it clear that he loves to the run the football and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak runs a Zimmer-endorsed scheme. In 2018, Diggs had a career-high 102 receptions for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns playing in an offense that was coordinated by John DeFilippo for 13 games. DeFilippo’s offensive philosophy might have been a hit with Diggs, but it went over so poorly with Zimmer that the young coordinator was fired with three games remaining in the season.

Last season, Diggs caught 63 passes, 39 fewer than the previous year, and three fewer touchdowns, although his yardage increased to 1,130. Diggs was so disgruntled by how things were going that after a Week 4 loss in Chicago he elected to skip Monday meetings and the Wednesday practice and was fined $200,000.

There are many who think that at some point this offseason the Vikings are going to make a substantial investment in running back Dalvin Cook, who is set to enter the last season of his rookie contract. Cook is a fantastic and versatile player when healthy, but he has yet to play an entire 16-game schedule in his three seasons in the league. The NFL is littered with cautionary tales of running backs who got paid and then failed to deliver.

If the Vikings do decide to pay Cook big money, there is no question he is going to be a focal point of the offense. And that gets back to taking a wide receiver in the opening round and just what his role would be in Kubiak’s scheme. The feeling is that the Vikings need a deep threat to replace Diggs, but would a potential first-round pick be used in that role or more often than not end up as a decoy? This might be an offense perfectly happy with featuring Cook (when healthy), tight ends Irv Smith Jr. and Kyle Rudolph and Thielen.

This isn’t even getting into the last two times the Viking used a first-round pick on wide receivers. This included the 2012 draft-night trade with New England that sent four picks to the Patriots so Minnesota could take Coradarelle Patterson at No. 29. Patterson was a fantastic kick returner but his inability to run a route was a primary reason he did not get a second contract. Patterson, however, turned out to be Jerry Rice when compared with 2016 first-round selection Laquon Treadwell.

We have been told this draft is filled with quality wide receivers and that there should be one available for the Vikings at Nos. 22 or 25. The Vikings, however, have so many pressing needs that there is a case to be made that waiting to try to grab a wide receiver until the second or third day would make sense. Remember, Diggs was a fifth-round pick in 2015.

The most important question, if a wide receiver is going to be taken early, is what are the Vikings’ intentions for that player? If the team had really wanted a standout receiver it would have worked far harder to adjust things to Diggs’ liking so he would have wanted to stay. They didn’t do that. Perhaps that should serve as an indication about how the Vikings feel when it comes to prioritizing the wide receiver position.

