Zulgad: Tua Tagovailoa could be the answer to the Vikings’ long search for franchise QB

The Vikings have a plethora of needs that demand immediate attention. The Vikings have a general manager in Rick Spielman and a coach in Mike Zimmer who are entering the final season of their contracts and, thus, have every reason to make win-now moves. The Vikings have a quarterback in Kirk Cousins who just signed a two-year extension and is now under contract through 2022.

Put all of these things together and it means the franchise has no reason to take a quarterback early in the NFL draft, which begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday. Cornerback, defensive end, left tackle and wide receiver are positions at which help is needed. Despite all of this, there is a chance the Vikings are going to be presented with an opportunity that they should not, heck, can not pass up.

That’s the possibility, as remote as it might be, that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa falls to the Vikings’ first pick of the opening round at No. 22, or begins to tumble into the teens before a wise team jumps up and grabs him. The Vikings might feel as if they don’t need a QB, but that’s nothing more than a false sense of security.

This is a team that has been searching for a franchise quarterback since Fran Tarkenton retired after the 1978 season. The Vikings’ decision to sign Cousins to a rich free agent contract in 2018 was done with the hope that he could lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1976 season. That hasn’t happened and, despite the fact he was rewarded with a two-year, $66 million extension in March, the Vikings have to realize the 31-year-old Cousins isn’t going to be their long-term answer.

Tagovailoa could be that guy. He began last season as the favorite to be the top-overall pick in this draft, but a hip injury that ended his season in November created concerns about his health. Tagovailoa had voluntary medical recheck in early April that produced positive results. Nonetheless, there has been plenty of debate about where the 22-year-old lefthanded-throwing QB will be taken on Thursday.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. There are some who think the Miami Dolphins will take Tagovailoa at No. 5 and others who believe he will go No. 6 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has moved ahead of Tagovailoa in various mock drafts, meaning he could end up in Miami. There are those who see Tagovailoa being passed on by the Dolphins and Chargers and starting to slide.

If that happens, that’s where Spielman could appeal to owners Zygi and Mark Wilf that a willingness to be patient could pay off in a huge way. Spielman missed big when he took Christian Ponder with the 12th pick in the 2011 draft, and he got extremely unlucky when Teddy Bridgewater, the 32nd pick in the 2014 draft, suffered a gruesome leg injury just before the 2016 season.

These things likely will make Spielman hesitant to take another swing at a quarterback but it shouldn’t. In fact, ownership should encourage it. The prediction that Tagovailoa will fall in this draft comes not only because of concerns about his injury, but also the fact that the coronavirus pandemic caused his Pro Day to be canceled and instead done in a virtual manner. The inability to personally check on Tagovailoa’s hip (even though they have information) is going to cause some teams to stay away from him.

That could could be extremely shortsighted. Teams that have done their due diligence on Tagovailoa should have a good idea about injury history, which also includes high ankle sprains in 2018 and 2019.

One thing that isn’t in question is Tagovailoa’s ability. He was the backup to Jalen Hurts as a true freshman in 2017 but replaced the struggling Hurts that season in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Georgia. Tagovailoa completed 14 of 24 passes for 166 yards, three touchdowns and an interception and threw the winning 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime in a 26-23 victory. He was named the offensive MVP of that game.

In 2018, Tagovailoa was the Heisman trophy runner-up and also won the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards as the top player in college football. Alabama lost to Clemson in the national title game as Tagovailoa completed 22 of 34 passes for 295 yards with two touchdown and two interceptions. Tagovailoa started 15 games in 2018 and then nine last season before his season ended.

Assuming Tagovailoa doesn’t fall to the Vikings, when would it be wise to consider trading for him? One would have to think if he gets to the 10th pick it would be worth pursuing. The Browns hold that selection and the Jets are 11th. Neither team needs a quarterback. The Vikings have two first-round picks and 12 selections overall from which to deal. That puts them in a pretty good position to make a nice offer.

Again, this would be a pick that would be based on being patient. But do the 2020 Vikings look like Super Bowl contenders to you? The luxury the Vikings have is that Tagovailoa could spend 2020 learning behind Cousins and would never have to play in a game. That’s an advantage for a young quarterback. The problem is rushing them. Cousins, meanwhile, would cost the Vikings $20 million in dead salary cap money if he is traded after next season and before June 1 2021, but that penalty would be mitigated by the fact Tagovailoa would be on a very reasonable rookie contract. (Cousins’ no-trade clause disappeared with his extension.)

The Vikings will tell you they don’t need a quarterback and that they can win now. The latter is accurate when it comes to trying to win a division but inaccurate if we are talking about a Super Bowl. The Vikings will tell you they don’t need a quarterback because they have one. The 2005 Vikings did the same when they took wide receiver Troy Williamson with the seventh pick and defensive end Erasmus James with the 18th pick and let some guy named Aaron Rodgers fall to divisional rival Green Bay at No. 24.

The Vikings might not realize it but someone needs to tell them that their search for a franchise quarterback is far from over, and if Tagovailoa begins to fall in Thursday’s first round they would be wise to do everything in their power to end that fall.