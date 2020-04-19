Zulgad: Vikings’ draft strategy will answer many questions about franchise’s direction

The Vikings’ plan for the 2020 season — assuming there is going to be one — has remained unclear since mid-March when quarterback Kirk Cousins received a contract extension, safety Anthony Harris had the franchise tag placed on him, wide receiver Stefon Diggs was traded and a few other key players (mainly on defense) departed.

Some of the confusion about what general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer were doing was addressed at the time. There hasn’t been much clarity added since but that’s about to change.

The NFL draft will begin on Thursday night and run through Saturday and during that time we should get a much better idea about how the Vikings’ brain trust feels about their chances in the coming season. With Spielman and Zimmer entering the last year of their contracts, and no extensions having been announced so far, you would have to assume they would be all in when it comes to trying to win immediately.

Some moves (Cousins’ extension and Harris’ franchise tag) have indicated that coming off a season in which the Vikings earned a playoff berth and upset the Saints in the first round, that they are very much interested in pursuing a championship. But a lack of salary cap space has meant the Vikings were largely bystanders in free agency and trading the disgruntled Diggs was a major blow to the offense.

So why are we about to find out a whole lot more? Because the Vikings have 12 picks, including two in the opening round (Nos. 22 and 25) and five in the first three rounds, in the seven-round draft that will be conducted via video because of the coronavirus pandemic that has brought live sports to a halt.

Spielman has a few options and how he goes about his business will tell us what we need to know.

The first option would be to make a trade for an impact veteran and give up draft picks in doing so. One possibility would be a deal with Washington for 31-year-old Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams, who wants out of Washington and did not play last season because of a health issue. There have been reports that Williams’ asking price on a new contract is an issue for teams and not what Washington is asking in return. But assuming Williams is ready to play, and can return to the form that got him elected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls, we’re talking about a player who could make Cousins’ life much easier and provide stability at one of the most important positions in football.

Adding a player like Williams, which would likely mean releasing current left tackle Riley Reiff and perhaps dealing Harris, would indicate the type of commitment to the offensive line that the Vikings have not made in a long time.

The second option would be to trade up in the draft to get immediate help — this team could use that at a few spots — and the third option would be to either stand pat and use all 12 picks, or to let Spielman do what he loves and trade down to acquire even more picks.

Option three would tell us a ton about what to expect, or not expect from the Vikings. That’s because it would involve bringing in a plethora of young players after an offseason in which there almost certainly will be no organized team activities or minicamps. This spring and summer looks like it will be very close to the 2011 offseason, when a lockout that ran from March 12 to July 25 kept draft picks from taking part in what are considered key learning sessions.

This time there is no lockout, so teams would have the ability to have draft picks learn via classroom video sessions, but that’s not anything like having them on the field at the team facility and being able to start installation with real drills. Right now, it appears very unlikely teams will be allowed in their facilities. Every team will face this issue, so the clubs that have fewer new players (especially young ones) trying to grasp their system whenever training camps begin are going to have an advantage. The teams that attempt to rely on rookies could be in big trouble, considering the NFL isn’t a place where trying to learn on the job is considered a good idea.

The Vikings could be banking on their veterans being good enough to get them through this, but that likely would be a mistake. Starting cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes (released) and Trae Waynes (signed by Cincinnati as a free agent) are gone, as is nickel corner Mackensie Alexander, who also bolted for the Bengals. Zimmer is known for his ability to develop corners, but can he take a potential first-round pick and plug him in from day one with a lack of offseason training? That’s not how Zimmer likes to do things.

Even if the Vikings do make a move for a guy like Williams, this could be a difficult ask given how the roster is going to be constructed. The question then becomes what’s the expectation of owners Zygi and Mark Wilf? Are they fine with being patient and maybe seeing the Vikings sneak into a playoff spot in the NFC? There are now seven, instead of six, teams that will qualify for the postseason from each conference.

The plan might be to try to make the playoffs in 2020 with the hope that several new additions to the roster in this draft will play key roles on a much better and more experienced team in 2021. But if that’s the case, if the Wilfs are willing to be patient, why haven’t Spielman and Zimmer been given contract extensions?

The coming days might not clear up all of our questions, but they should provide a bit more clarity for the curious.