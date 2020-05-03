Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Previous Story
It’s a Write That Down Wednesday and a Minnesota Mount Rushmore of wrongful coach firings
Next Story
Take your pick: Would you rather have Kirk Cousins or … ?
Three Vikings who will take steps forward and steps back in 2020
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
May 20, 2020 12:48 pm
Judd provides Mackey with a list of three Vikings who will take steps forward and three who will take steps backward in 2020.
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Zulgad: Late addition: Could the Vikings have another move left in free agency?
Safety Anthony Harris reportedly signs franchise tender with Vikings
Zulgad: Vikings and their fans should be in Love with Packers’ plan at quarterback
Vikings coach misses his players, making most of virtual offseason
Zulgad: You can’t be serious: Is MLB really going to make return about dollars and cents?
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
It’s a Write That Down Wednesday and a Minnesota Mount Rushmore of wrongful coach firings
Next Story
Take your pick: Would you rather have Kirk Cousins or … ?