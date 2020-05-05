Podcast

5 key questions on the Vikings schedule

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 8, 2020 2:28 pm
  • Mackey asks Judd and Declan five key questions on the Vikings schedule:
  • Their first guaranteed loss.
  • The longest winning streak.
  • The guaranteed wins.
  • The toughest three-game stretch.
  • And the biggest difference in the Vikings vs. Packers schedule.

Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



