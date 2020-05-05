Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Do Not Sell My Info – CA Resident Only
Shows
Mackey & Judd
Purple Daily
Minnesota Sports Rewind
The Scoop w/ Doogie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Full AM 1500 Radio Schedule
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Podcast
Previous Story
Home run Write That Down swings on the Vikings schedule and Action Movie Rewind!
5 key questions on the Vikings schedule
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
May 8, 2020 2:28 pm
Mackey asks Judd and Declan five key questions on the Vikings schedule:
Their first guaranteed loss.
The longest winning streak.
The guaranteed wins.
The toughest three-game stretch.
And the biggest difference in the Vikings vs. Packers schedule.
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows
Vikings
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories
Immediate impressions: A few quick thoughts regarding the Vikings’ schedule
Zulgad: Are the Vikings a playoff team? A game-by-game look at the 2020 season
Schedule leaks: Vikings reportedly will open vs. Packers, play Saints on Christmas Day
Purple Happy Hour: Join Mackey & Judd as they react to Vikings’ schedule release
Which Vikings draft pick will become the next ‘big nickel?’
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast
Previous Story
Home run Write That Down swings on the Vikings schedule and Action Movie Rewind!