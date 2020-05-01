A note from Phil Mackey about the future of SKOR North

Phil Mackey is the content director and a host at SKOR North

We learned today that there will be major changes made to SKOR North as we know it. We lost a lot of GREAT teammates. The decision was out of my/our control. COVID-19 had a major impact on our financial runway.

For our guys who lost jobs today, I will go to bat for every one of them. If you are a sports media entity in a position to hire – whenever that may be – Matthew Coller, Ramie Makhlouf, Derek Wetmore, Seth Auger, Jon Harrison and Ross Brendel are STARS. I love you guys.

These last 60 days have been REALLY hard on sports media. Especially a new brand like SKOR North, which launched just over a year ago. And a recovery isn’t as simple as flipping a switch. It’s unbelievably frustrating. And great people — here and elsewhere — are now in search of work because of it.

Mackey & Judd WILL remain part of @SKORNorth — via podcast, YouTube, social media and on AM 1500 radio in the afternoons between 5-6 p.m. Vikings coverage will also remain part of SKOR North.

For any listeners who want to communicate, my email is pmackey@hbi.com.

We have poured our hearts & lives into SKOR North. I couldn’t be more proud of our staff for carrying out our daily mission: Entertain Minnesota sports fans wherever they consume content. It has been an absolute privilege to collaborate with this team every day.

More to come on the Mackey & Judd front. But we are absolutely crushed, thinking about our teammates right now.