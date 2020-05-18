Podcast

Alternate reality: Daunte Culpepper or Teddy Bridgewater?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets May 18, 2020 12:36 pm
  • Mackey & Judd revisit a conversation that Judd and Declan had from last week.
  • Assuming neither quarterback got injured, who was more likely to lead Minnesota a Super Bowl: Daunte Culpepper from 2005-12? Or Teddy Bridgewater from 2016-20?

